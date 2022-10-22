Supreme Court Cracks Down On Hate Speech, Directs Police To Take Suo Moto Action

In a massive development on Friday, the Supreme Court issued a slew of interim directions to police chiefs in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for curbing hate speech.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy was hearing a plea filed by Shaheen Abdullah seeking urgent intervention to stop the growing menace of "targeting and terrorising" the Muslim community in India. Chronicling instances of hate speech in the plea, Abdullah complained that there was a lack of action or total inaction in such cases despite the applicability of suitable provisions in penal law.

Moreover, he claimed that transgressions have increased even as people have moved to the Supreme Court seeking action in hate speech cases. The bench observed, "The Constitution of India envisages Bharat as a secular nation and fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and unity and the integrity of the country is the guiding principle enshrined in the Preamble. There cannot be fraternity unless members of community drawn from different religions or castes of the country are able to live in harmony."

Directions to police chiefs

Maintaining that it is charged with protecting fundamental rights and the secular democratic nature of the nation, the apex court asked the Delhi Commissioner and the DGP of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to file a report as to what action has been taken in regard to hate speeches within their jurisdiction.

The top court also asked them to ensure that cases are registered even if no complaint is forthcoming whenever a speech or action attracting Sections 153A, 153B, 295A and 505 of the IPC, etc, suo motu action is taken in future without waiting for complaints. These sections deal with causing enmity between groups on grounds of religion and outraging religious sentiments.

Most importantly, the bench made it clear that any hesitation in following this direction will be viewed as contempt of court. Accordingly, strict action will be taken against the erring officers. It also clarified that the police shall take action irrespective of the religion that the maker of the hate speech belongs to. The SC's order assumes significance amid the controversy over the hate speeches delivered at the Dharam Sansad in Delhi and Uttarakhand.