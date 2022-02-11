Supreme Court Defers Hearing Of Haryana Govt's Plea Against HC Order On Job Reservation

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing of the Haryana government’s plea on the stay put forth by the High Court on 75% domicile reservation for the private jobs on Friday. The apex court will take up the issue for hearing on February 14, Monday.

The court delayed the hearing as it had sought further information about the similar cases being fought by Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh in High Courts, and proposed if all the cases could be transferred to the apex court to integrate the problem and address the larger issue.

Supreme Court asks to integrate similar cases being fought by other states

The bench led by Justice L Nageshwar Rao had contended that similar laws passed by the other two states are being challenged in the High Court and thus it would be fruitful if all three could be heard jointly. Justice Rao stated, "We have been informed that such policies are also there in Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh and are pending adjudication in High Courts. I saw them in an editorial today."

SC had asked both parties to direct their positions on the proposal. This comes after the Haryana government approached Supreme Court against the Punjab and Haryana High Courts on Feb 4, Friday. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Haryana government made an urgent appeal in the apex court and mentioned that the HC had passed the previous order by listening to the government for only 90 seconds.

Punjab & Haryana HC stays Haryana govt's job reservation law

The Punjab and Haryana HC on Thursday granted an interim stay on the Haryana government's law providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state. The counsel for one of the petitioners, who had challenged the Act, said the court has granted the interim stay.

The HC order came as a relief for companies in the state which feel that the law would have a bearing on their future business operations and investments. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force on January 15. The Act is applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.

