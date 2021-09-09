Supreme Court Denies Plea Seeking Centralised Portal For Real-time Data On COVID Supplies

The Supreme Court refused a plea seeking directions to design a centralised portal with real-time information regarding the essential commodities related to COVID-19, such as oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and medicines. Justice D Y Chandrachud headed the bench that rejected the plea. He suggested that the petitioner must take the appeal to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to consider the need for a centralised portal.

The bench said, "His suggestions may be duly looked into at the appropriate level. The petition is disposed of as withdrawn, with the aforesaid liberty." The petition was filed by SFS School Old Boys Association, which wanted a portal set up to have easy access to commodities when required. Arunpal Singh Behal appeared in person representing the association before the Supreme Court and said he had a few suggestions to maintain a centralised portal for real-time information of essential COVID-19 commodities. He argued that it was to ensure uniformity and to avoid black marketing and hoarding of supplies.

New Delhi's model of portal for real-time data

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced back in April that the government developed a portal in which the hospitals and the stakeholders had to feed real-time updates on consumption, stock, departure and arrival of tankers. The announcement was made during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 and the total shortage of supplies of oxygen in the national capital.

The data on the portal was to be updated every two hours. The Delhi government had already deployed officials at hospitals to assist the staff, but the hospitals did not disclose the information at first. The government filed a motion in Delhi High court, after which the court ordered the hospitals to share the information regarding the supplies and re-fillers with the city government. Later as the daily deaths and cases eased in early mid-May, the Delhi government set up a web portal that would make it easier for patients under home isolation to receive oxygen. Even though the cases had reduced, the situation was still challenging as the supplies were low.

(With inputs from ANI)

