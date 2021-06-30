Supreme Court Directs Centre To Pay Compensation To Families Of COVID-19 Victims

In a landmark order on Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to pay ex-gratia compensation to the families of persons who died due to COVID-19. The division bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah was hearing pleas demanding financial compensation of Rs.4 lakh to the kin of COVID-19 victims and simplification of the process for the issuance of their death certificates. However, the Centre had filed an affidavit opposing these petitions citing the fiscal burden on account of reduction in tax revenues and increase in health expenses.

While acknowledging that the affected families need support, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that it will be a rather "pedantic and narrow approach" to suggest that help can be provided only through ex-gratia assistance. Highlighting that there is no precedent of giving compensation for an ongoing disease or a disaster of long duration, it instead proposed an approach entailing health interventions, social protection and economic recovery for the families. Slamming the Centre for its misplaced priorities, the Congress party contended that it had lost all sense of "balance and responsibility" towards people.

The Supreme Court verdict

Pronouncing the order, Justice Ashok Bhushan observed that the authorities are bound to give minimum standards of relief to the affected family which includes ex-gratia assistance. He held that the National Disaster Management Authority has failed in discharging its duty by not prescribing guidelines under Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act. At the same time, the bench took into account the fact that the government had its own priorities such as providing food and shelter to the migrants and managing the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

The HC said, "No country has unlimited resources. Dispensation of the same is based on a number of circumstances, facts, law. Therefore, we don’t think it is proper to direct the Union to pay a particular amount. This is to be fixed by the government. Ultimately, the priorities are also to be fixed by the government."

Therefore, it directed the NDMA to come up with detailed guidelines for the kin of COVID-19 victims in pursuance of this. It has been given the freedom to fix the compensation amount based on various factors including the availability of funds under NDRF, SDRF and other priorities. The aforesaid directions must be accommodated from a period of 6 weeks from today. Moreover, the bench also ruled in favour of simplified guidelines for the issuance of death certificates and directed specific rules to be framed for those not satisfied with the cause of death stated in the certificate.