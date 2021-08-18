Supreme Court Dismisses Anil Deshmukh’s Plea For Quashing Of CBI FIR; ED Summon Skipped

In yet another setback to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed his plea against a Bombay High Court order that ruled against quashing the FIR against him in a corruption case.

The bench of the apex court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah made an observation that ‘no case for interference with the high court verdict is made out’. Pointing out that the CBI has to investigate all aspects of the allegations if an order is passed, the bench added that any interference in this issue will be like 'denuding the powers' of a constitutional court.

Anil Deshmukh skips ED summon again

Earlier today, lawyer Inderpal Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai seeking an exemption for his client Deshmukh's absence so that he can approach a local court for anticipatory bail.

“We asked ED to wait until our case is heard at SC. We have told ED, in our letter, that we will appear before them after the Supreme Court order comes. Supreme Court has given us the liberty to exercise other remedies under CRPC as per the order so we will soon approach the appropriate court. When our petition is still pending in Supreme Court why ED is serving summons to us. We are cooperating with the agency,” said Singh.

On Monday, a three-judge Supreme Court bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Krishna Murari, and V Ramasubramanian had declined to grant him protection from any coercive action in the money laundering case registered by the ED. However, they also granted him the liberty to avail remedies under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The case pertains to allegations raised by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, wherein a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai.