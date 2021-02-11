SC Dismisses PIL Seeking Guidelines To Prevent Sale Of Counterfeit COVID-19 Vaccines

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking the direction to the government to prevent the sale of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines. The petitioner filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) under the Disaster Management Act seeking a direction to the Union of India (UOI) and others for framing strict guidelines to prevent the sale of fake and counterfeit Covid-19 vaccine by any organisation, company or any mobile application.

'We are not the legislature'

In response to the petition filed, a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said, “We understand your motivation. You file a fresh case with concrete facts. We cannot issue general directions. We are not the legislature." The top court advised the petitioner to withdraw the PIL and file again with more concrete facts as the Supreme Court cannot issue a general statement.

The petition read, “The United Kingdom gained the first position in launching the Anti corona vaccine programme for its citizens. It authorized the Pfizer Drug making company for Anti corona vaccination. The Right to Health care, Right to Safe Health and Right to life enshrined under Article 21 guarantees the protection from fake treatment during this pandemic.”

'People may get trapped'

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who file the petition before the hon'ble apex court, under Disaster Management Act, sought a direction that the respondents must create a committee to avoid the circulation of the false dozes. The petition added that the authorities must launch an awareness program for the safety of the citizens of the country. Tiwari in his plea asserted that many cyber and other criminal acts carried out and there are such organisations who intend to sell the forged vaccine and make a huge profit. The petition added that people are living in a situation of fear and uncertainty after the pandemic and in search of cheap and easy availability of the vaccines, they can be trapped.

The petition further added, Under the Disaster Management Act, both the Centre and States can make separate committees and can take necessary steps to ease the vaccination drive in the country. If the people of the nation will fall into the trap, it may lead to chaos and a big imbalance. This will also destroy the efforts made by the government to run the vaccination drive so far.

