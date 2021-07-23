Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging National Green Tribunal's Firecrackers Ban

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order which had imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of all firecrackers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The SC uplifted the order which came in December last year and said that the details given in the order were clear. The NGT order had banned firecrackers in cities where the Air Quality Index (AQI) was poor.

SC upholds NGT's firecrackers ban

Addressing a plea regarding the NGT imposed a ban on firecrackers in cities with low AQI, the Supreme Court said that such appeals were ‘devoid of merit’. The Bench consisting of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the pleas stating that authorities may permit the sale and use of firecrackers as per the category of AQI. The Court pointed out that the same was addressed in the NGT's order and no further clarification or deliberation was required in the matter.

"Grievance was expressed that manufacturing activities will also be prohibited in the concerned area if the Air Quality falls. The impugned order does not deal with that situation. If the situation is covered by general directions of the Supreme Court, it must be followed in letter and spirit. In other words, these appeals are devoid of merit and are dismissed,” the Supreme Court directed.

National Green Tribunal’s firecrackers ban

The National Green Tribunal last year directed a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during the COVID-19 pandemic in all cities/towns where the ambient air quality falls under the ''poor'' category. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also noted that the restrictions put over the use of firecrackers in cities with moderate AQI would continue in place. The order had also mentioned that the use of green crackers is restricted to the duration of not more than two hours.

The NGT order had also mentioned a 35-minute window for people to use green crackers during Christmas, and New Year at places with moderate or below AQI. The tribunal had directed all District Magistrates to ensure that banned firecrackers are not sold and asked them to recover compensation from violators. It had also informed that any victim of pollution, apart from other remedies, could approach District Magistrate for compensation.

(With agency inputs)

IMAGE: PTI/ SHUTTERSTOCK