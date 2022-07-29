Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petition Challenging Its Verdict On OROP Scheme

In a key development on Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed the review petition against its verdict on the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme. Announced in 2015 by the Modi government, this scheme entails a uniform pension to Armed Forces personnel retiring in the same rank with the same length of service irrespective of retirement. This essentially implied that the gap between the rate of pension of current and past pensioners would be bridged at periodic intervals. A three-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath found merit in the plea filed by the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement.

The SC held, "Application for listing the review petition in open Court is rejected. We have carefully gone through the review petition and the connected papers. We find no merit in the review petition and the same is accordingly dismissed". It is worth noting that the OROP issue was left unaddressed for nearly 4 decades before the NDA government stepped in. It was a key poll promise of BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The SC verdict

On March 16 earlier this year, the Supreme Court upheld the legal validity of OROP. Dismissing the plea challenging this scheme, the aforesaid bench affirmed, "We find no constitutional infirmity in the OROP principle adopted". The Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement had moved the apex court against the Centre's notification pertaining to the scheme and sought an annual revision of pension based on the 2014 salary of ex-servicemen. The plea also claimed that different pensions were being given for the same rank depending on the retirement date.

Justice Chandrachud pronounced, "No legal mandate that pensioners who hold the same rank must be given the same pension. We find no constitutional infirmity in the OROP principle adopted". He added, "The government has taken a policy decision which lies within the ambit of policymaking powers of the Government. The OROP definition as argued by the petitioner, is not found to be arbitrary by this Court. We direct that the refixation exercise shall be carried out from July 1, 2019. The arrears shall be paid within a period of 3 months".