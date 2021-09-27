Supreme Court Gives 4 Months To TNSEC To Complete Urban Local Body Polls In Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) four months time to complete the election process for urban local bodies in the state.

The State Election Commission's proposal, requesting seven months to complete the urban local body elections, was rejected by a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant, and Justice Hima Kohli. It requested that the State Election Commission complete the election process within four months instead.

The TNSEC had requested an extension until April 2022 to complete the electoral process as was mandated by the Supreme Court earlier. It had sought direction from the SC for "An extension of seven months from September 15 to notify the process of election of urban local bodies in the state”. The TNSEC filed its application in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by S Shankar regarding the execution of local body elections.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing TNSEC told the court that the procedure will take seven months and that a plan has been developed that will keep the process running till April 2022. Previously, Rohatgi had said that the entire workforce was diverted for the state Assembly elections from February to May, which was followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rohatgi has requested an extension of time for the state's urban body elections, claiming that the new government has allowed mergers for certain municipalities, needing a seven-month period. On 22 June 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the TNSEC to complete the entire process in the nine newly-created districts by 15 September 2021, including the publication and notification of election schedules and election results.

Tamil Nadu State Election Commission and its scope

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission is a constitutional and statutory authority in Tamil Nadu that is autonomous and independent. On 15 July 1994, it was established under the Indian Constitution, as amended by the 73rd and 74th Amendments Acts of 1992. The Commission is in charge of all local body elections in Tamil Nadu. Elections to Tamil Nadu's rural and urban bodies are held in both direct and indirect elections.

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has sole responsibility for the process and holds direct and indirect elections for the various positions. The Commission prepares electoral rolls based on the electoral rolls of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly constituency. The rolls are then used to identify polling sites. This is followed by the election notification. Norms similar to those used in Assembly elections are followed.

