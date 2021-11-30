The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed that it will proceed with deciding the quantum of punishment for fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya who was held guilty of contempt of court in 2017. Observing that the apex court has waited sufficiently long, a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said that it can't be waiting any longer, and the case will be dealt with finally on January 18, 2022.

'Cannot wait any more,' says Supreme Court

The bench, also comprising Justices S R Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, said "Mallya is at liberty to advance submissions, as are deemed appropriate, and if for any reason, he is not present before the court, a lawyer on his behalf can advance submissions."

The bench added, "What we wish to do is, we will list this matter for disposal in the second week of January because we have waited sufficiently long enough, we can't be waiting any longer now. It has to see the light of the day at some stage or the other and the process must also get over".

The case is in relation to the 2017 ruling of the Supreme Court where the liquor baron was found to have been guilty of committing contempt of court for flouting court orders. Mallya sought review of this ruling but the same was dismissed and his conviction for contempt re-affirmed.

The case will be dealt with on Jan 18

The case has been stuck at the stage of sentencing on account of the extradition proceedings. However, with the government informing that the extraction has reached the final stage with only a few secret proceedings left, the court proceed to fix a date for disposing of the case whether Mallya is personally present or not.

The bench said, "whatever be the case, the contempt matter will be dealt with on January 18."

Mallya, an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

