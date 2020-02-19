SC Invites Nitin Gadkari To Court To Discuss On Electric Vehicles, Minister Declines

The Supreme Court on Wednesday invited Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to consider issues related to the procurement of Electric Vehicles (EVs). However, Gadkari reportedly declined and said that this may send a wrong message and add a political colour to it.

According to reports, a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant asked the Additional Solicitor General N.S. Nadkarni if the minister can come over to discuss. Although the minister declined, the Court said that there was nothing wrong in politicians coming to the court.

SC's observation leads to the invite

The Supreme Court extended an invite to Gadkari after its observation during the hearing on the plea of an NGO, represented by Prashant Bhushan on the implementation of National E-Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), 2020. According to the scheme, the government were to procure electric vehicles. In its order, the top court said that it would like to consider the issues with an 'assistance of an authority'.

As per further reports, the bench will take up the matter after four weeks.

Gadkari to meet Swedish counterpart

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who is representing India in a global road safety event in Sweden will hold bilateral dialogue with his Swedish counterpart for infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, the government said on Wednesday. Apart from this, he will also hold talks with Minister for Foreign Trade Anna Hallberg, Minister for Business, Industry & Innovation Ibrahim Baylan and also with the British Minister for Road Safety Baroness Vere. Gadkari will also hold talks with the World Bank Vice President (South Asia) Hart Schafer, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

Gadkari's itinerary will be a Sweden-India Transportation Safety and Innovation Partnership meeting to be attended by a number of CEOs. The objective of the two-day conference is to bring road safety on the global agenda and renew the world community's commitment to safer roads. Leaders from participating countries will draw up a roadmap for reaching the United Nation's goal set under the UN Decade of Action of reducing road crashes by 2030.

