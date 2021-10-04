Supreme Court Issues Notice To Central Govt In Plea For Homebuyers Protection With RERA

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Central government seeking directions to frame a model pact for builders and buyers. The Apex Court issued the notice in a petition to protect the interests of homebuyers while increasing transparency in the realty sector in accordance with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act, 2016.

The petition filed by Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay sought directions to also frame agent buyer agreements to ensure accountability. The plea claimed that the move would avoid dishonest agreements and thus increase safety in the real estate sector. The plea also claimed that the states had failed to enforce RERA within its deadline of May 1, 2017.

The Supreme Court Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna issued the notice in accordance with the plea. The bench asked the Central Government after a senior advocate pointed out that the Centre is empowered to frame rules on the matter as per Section 42A of RERA. The court said that the matter will be heard after four weeks.

Plea demands Centre to enforce RERA

The plea filed by Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay claimed that no single state has enforced the RERA. "Even today, not a single State has framed 'Model Builder Buyer Agreement' 'Model Agent Buyer Agreement' to infuse transparency, ensure fair-play, reduce frauds and deliberate delays, restrain Builders Promoters and Agents from indulging into arbitrary unfair and restrictive trade practices and to protect the rights and interests of customers, in spirit of aims and objects of RERA Act 2016 and Articles 14, 15, 21," the petition stated.

The plea further stated that FIRs are not registered in most real estate cases citing arbitrary clauses of the agreements. It claimed that a simpler framework was necessary to protect buyers in such situations. "Builders issue revised delivery schedule again and again & adopt arbitrary unfair restrictive trade practices. All this amounts to criminal conspiracy, fraud, cheating, criminal breach of trust, dishonestly inducing delivery of property, dishonest misappropriation of property and violation of corporate laws," the petition said.

The plea sought directions to the Centre to frame a Model Builder Buyer Agreement and a Model Agent Buyer Agreement under these grounds. It also urged the court to seek directions for compensating homebuyers for delays from promoters. The plea also mentioned the need for clauses for the recovery of money mishandled by promoters and sellers.

