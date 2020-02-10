SC Issues Notice To Centre On Plea Regarding 'tormented Minors' Detained In Prison

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the state legislatures of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi regarding the welfare and conditions under which 'tormented minors' are kept in the prison.

The Supreme Court sent a notice after amicus curiae Aparna Bhat asked the court for consideration regarding the treatment meted out to minors by Uttar Pradesh and Delhi police. The issue was heard by a bench consisting of Justices Deepak Gupta and Anirudha Bose. The bench has now scheduled it for hearing on March 6.

Earlier on 5 December 2018, the Supreme Court had instructed the Central government to systematise the procedure of information assortment of children in organisations and to ensure that customary reports are produced which add to the assurance of the privileges of youngsters.

On February 7, Bhat had recorded an application in the apex court, because of certain media reports, that a few minors were confined and denied medicinal consideration by the Delhi Police, in the Daryaganj Police Station on the evening of December 20, 2019, during the counter CAA protest.

'There is no concern for the rights of Children': Aparna Bhat

The application filed by Bhat said, "Children are reported to have been treated poorly in many child care institutions across the country and the government has to date not given her a copy of the aforementioned report, even though more than 14 months have passed since the directions." On the other hand, it is claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Police had likewise confined and attacked stranded understudies matured around 14-21 years from the Saadat Hostel-cum-Orphanage in Muzaffarnagar.

In her application, Bhat also mentioned that it is apparent that there is no concern for the rights of children and that it is, in fact, state entities such as the police which violate the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015 as well as the orders of the top court in the present petition.

"In these circumstances, it is humbly prayed that investigation of reports of children being detained in Police Stations in violation of the provisions of the JJ Act, 2015 be handed over to a centralized agency like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and reports be filed before the Supreme Court for monitoring. There is also a need to have a parallel process of protection of the children so that they do not get further affected during the course of the investigation," she said in her application.

(With inputs from ANI)