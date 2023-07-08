Supreme Court Issues Notice To 'Dharam Sansad' Leader Over Remarks On Constitution

The Supreme Court of India on Friday, July 7 issued notice to the 'Dharam Sansad' leader Yati Narsinghanand in contempt of a court petition over his remarks against the Constitution and the Supreme Court of India. On the plea of activist Shachi Nelli seeking to start criminal contempt proceedings against him, a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh issued a notice to Narsinghanand.

In January last year, the then Attorney General of India KK Venugopal granted consent to Nelli to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Narsinghanand over his remarks. Nelli had sought the consent of AG to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Narsinghanand. The Attorney General had said that the statement made by Narsinghanand is a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court in the minds of the general public.

"I find that the statement made by Yati Narsinganand... is a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court in the minds of the general public. This would certainly amount to contempt of the Supreme Court of India," Attorney General of India KK Venugopal had said in the letter

Narsinghanand's comments are trying to undermine the majesty of the institution: activist Shachi Nelli

The letter further stated, "I accordingly grant consent to initiate proceedings for criminal contempt of the Supreme Court of India in terms of Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 read with Rule 3(a) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court of India, 1975."

Nelli had written the letter to AG saying that in an interview that went viral on Twitter on January 14, Narsinghanand has made derogatory remarks. It was said by Nelli that the comments made by Narsinghanand are trying to undermine the majesty of the institution and the authority vested in the Supreme Court of India and are a vile and clear attempt at interfering in the course of justice by means of abusive rhetoric and baseless attacks on the integrity of the Constitution and the Courts.

"Any such attempt to harm the majesty of the institution and diminish the faith that citizens of India have in the Court can result in complete chaos and anarchy. This is perhaps the most vicious attack on the Supreme Court in its history. To permit these remarks to pass unaddressed will be to allow this attempt of lowering the authority of the apex court to succeed, if not wholly then in considerable measure,' it had added.

According to the letter, "The Supreme Court of India is the first interpreter and the guardian of the Constitution of India. It is appalling to see the lack of faith and sheer contempt being expressed towards the fundamental frameworks of this country. The intent to undermine the Court and its capacity to dispense justice is evident."