Supreme Court Judge Hopes For Mediation To Become The ‘first Step Of Dispute Resolution’

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul of the Supreme Court on Saturday said that he hopes that mediation will become the initial step in a dispute resolution dialogue in the country. He said that once the pandemic eases, tackling litigation would be one of the toughest tasks for the legal system of India. He said while a lot of disputes require constitutional interference and must be fought in court but cases like family and partition disputes must be solved through mediation, which is already a part of the ethos and could be opted for at any stage.

Speaking at the valedictory session of International Virtual Mediation Summer School, 2021 organised by mediators trained by Supreme Court, NIVAARAN, Justice Kaul said, "The mediation area is to grow. Hope it becomes the first step of settling disputes, both in terms of numbers and priority." He said that there is always enough work of litigation and settling out of court does not mean that lawyers will start losing work.

Justice Kaul said, "After Covid eases, how to tackle litigation would be a challenge." From a financial viewpoint, people would prefer to settle disputes through mediation rather than fight a legal battle. He said the proposed centralised act would make mediation a more comprehensive methodology. He explained that the younger lawyers would have an advantage over the older members of the legal bar as they will be more rigorously trained for mediation as it is now a part of their academic curriculum.

Mediation has always existed in India

Justice Kaul explained that mediation is a process that bypasses the legal process and often produces a "win-win solution" for the parties involved. He further said, "Compared to arbitration, mediation finds what is best for you. The concept of mediation is part of our ethos. The panchayat still arises from the panch being able to tell people what to do. The current system (of mediation) is to encourage parties to come up with a solution." Justice Kaul also said that online and offline mediation should work hand in hand and not compete with each other. He says it is an advantage that through virtual hearings, people from other countries could attend if they’re required to do so.

(With PTI inputs)