Supreme Court Judge Justice DY Chandrachud Tests Positive For COVID-19

Supreme Court Judge Justice D Y Chandrachud has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday.
Justice Chandrachud heads the three-judge bench, hearing the suo motu petition regarding the management of the crisis that has emerged due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.
The bench also comprises Justices L Nageshwar Rao and Ravindra Bhatt. This comes a day before the bench was slated to hear the said matter.
As a result of the said development, the hearing in the case which was slated to happen on Thursday might get affected.