Supreme Court Judge UU Lalit: Statutory Mechanism To Delete Pornographic Content Necessary

Senior Supreme Court Judge and Executive Chairperson of National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Sunday, November 7, expressed concerns over child pornography and stated that there is a need for a statutory system that recognises these offensive contents and deletes them from the internet. UU Lait further informed that NALSA would be working towards bringing about a statutory mechanism that will function as a remedy for the victims of these crimes.

Addressing an event on Child Rights at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala, Justice Lalit said, "I had an occasion as a judge when the internet services providers informed me that the platforms were like a highway and anybody could post anything on that. And, to offload or remove the offensive content. It may take 72 hours. But, in this period the reputation of the child or the victim gets such a beating that it becomes irreversible".

Not just child trafficking &child abuse, child pornography is something that must be taken care of. I had an occasion as a judge to deal with a matter when internet service providers told me that they were not in control of their platform: SC judge Justice Uday Umesh Lalit(07.11) pic.twitter.com/BlAhWDmXGW — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

He informed that matters of child pornography must be equally taken care of as like child trafficking and child abuse.

NALSA's future endeavour

Justice Lalit stated that developing a statutory mechanism to deal with child pornography and other related offenses will be NALSA's future endeavour. Referring to advanced countries remedy act to handle these issues, UU Lalit said that in the US, the AI facilities are installed with internet servers that can immediately detect offensive content and further send a red alert to the local police. And within 15 minutes, the accused is arrested. He suggested that India should also think in that direction.

Further expressing concerns on the condition of government schools, the Supreme Court Judge said that in Bihar, the spread of education brought the participation of girls and boys neck and neck in government schools and reduced the overall fertility rate.

Referring to public sector institutes like IITs, IIMs, AIIMs which are considered to be the coveted institutes in the country, UU Lalit said, "We should not only think of educating people. We must ensure that children can say it out loud that the education he or she is receiving in the government schools is at par with the quality of education being imparted in the private schools".

Some of the SC Judges who spoke at the event include Justice Hrishikesh Roy, judge Supreme Court of Indian, Chief Justice Tripura High court Indrajit Mahanty, Justice Subhasish Talapatra, judge Tripura High Court and executive chairperson State Legal Service Authority. While Tripura High Court and Higher officials of Tripura State Legal Service Authority also participated in the event.

(Image: @ANI/TWITTER)