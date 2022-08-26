Supreme Court Junks Plea To Prosecute UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Alleged Hate Speech Case

In a big relief to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government, the Supreme Court on Friday, August 26, dismissed the petition challenging the denial of sanction to prosecute CM Yogi in connection with the 2007 case alleging hate speech.

A Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana along with Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar, while pronouncing the order said that the bench does not think to go into legal questions relating to the grant of sanction to prosecute CM Yogi. Accordingly, the court dismissed the appeal and while reading out the operative part of the judgement said that the question of law is left open.

#BREAKING | Big relief for Yogi Adityanath: SC dismisses plea challenging refusal of UP Govt to grant sanction to prosecute CM Yogi in a 2007 case.



Watch here - https://t.co/API4vGBFNY pic.twitter.com/wVUbS9rJp1 — Republic (@republic) August 26, 2022

Notably, earlier, the Allahabad High Court had also upheld the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision refusing to allow sanction to prosecute UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The Allahabad HC had stated in February 2018 that after careful review, no procedural error had been found in the conduct of the investigation or in the decision-making process leading to the rejection of permission to prosecute the BJP leader.

It is pertinent to mention that Adityanath allegedly made the hate remark, he was a member of parliament. The BJP leader and several other people were named in the FIR lodged at a police station in Gorakhpur in connection with the incident on suspicion of inciting animosity between two communities.