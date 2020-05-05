SC Quashes Plea Seeking Compliance With MHA Order On Rent Amid Lockdown

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking directions for compliance with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated March 29 that insisted landlords not to demand rent from students and migrant labourers and not to ask them to vacate the premises for a period of one month amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petitioners, advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak and A K Pandey, had sought action against the alleged "arbitrary and unlawful action" of landlords demanding rent from students and labourers during the COVID-19 lockdown despite a government order to the contrary.

"Petition is being filed against the arbitrary and unlawful action of landlords in the state of Delhi amid COVID-19 where there is clear instruction issued by the Ministry of Home affairs that in order to maintain the lockdown situation and law and order during COVID-19, order dated March 29, 2020 'restraining all landlord to forcing labours and students to vacate their premises', in case they fail to pay rent during this period," the plea had said.

"Many landlords are continuously putting pressure on students to pay their rent and the students are living in constant fear and depressions. They are feeling helpless in this situation as they cannot demand money from their parents because their parents are also suffering from a financial crisis due to the lockdown....," the plea had said.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the petition and warned petitioner in-person advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak of heavy cost.

"The lawyers are filing a number of cases with respect to COVID-19, I don't understand this," Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, another judge in the bench, observed.

The bench which was hearing the matter through video-conferencing said the apex court cannot implement the orders of the government. The bench observed that there is already a helpline to monitor the situation and persons aggrieved can approach the authorities concerned.

(With inputs from agencies)