SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Directions To BCI To Help Lawyers With Financial Difficulties

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking appropriate directions to the Bar Council of India (BCI) to assist and help lawyers facing difficulties, especially financial help, during the lockdown imposed due to Coronavirus.

Pawan Prakash Pathak, the lawyer who filed the petition contended that those lawyers practising independently have been left with no source of income, therefore the Supreme Court should pass appropriate orders and or directions to the BCI to help these lawyers. The petitioner cited that there is an Advocates Act 1961, and Section 5 of the Act required that if they need any help, a direction can be passed for them.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice NV Ramana, refused to pass any order to the BCI after hearing a petition filed by lawyer Pathak. Justice Ramana said that some state bar councils have already taken up the cause. Justice Kaul, one of the judges in the three-judge bench, asked how can this be part of a direction under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution.

"It is for the bar council to take a call. Please approach the bar council," Justice Kaul said. Justice Kaul said that there is a pandemic right now and added that the whole country is suffering, and advocates are a part of it. The petition said that lawyers have a statutory right under Advocates Act and added that the apex court can direct the BCI to take action, to which the top court refused to pass any order.

"We understand your problem but it is for the BCI to consider how well it is in a position to help," the apex court said.

The nation is grappling with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic causing an economic crisis and lakhs of job losses besides the increasing number of COVID-19 infected cases and deaths. India has recorded 33,050 cases of COVID-19 patients, of which 1,074 have succumbed to the virus whereas 8325 have been cured and discharged.