Supreme Court Lawyers Get Over 1000 Threat Calls; SCAORA VP Urges Agencies To Intervene

In a shocking development on Monday, many Advocates on Record in the Supreme Court got a threatening call pertaining to PM Modi's security breach. The receiving of calls has now been confirmed by Manoj Mishra, Vice President SCAORA (Supreme Court Advocates-On- Record Association). Speaking to Republic Media Network, the SCAORA VP trashed the threat calls and urged the national investigation agencies to catch the perpetrators behind them.

Speaking to Republic, advocate Manoj Mishra said that over 1000 threat calls have been received by advocates. "This is a serious issue. Many advocates have got the threat calls. Many members have told me the same and I personally got the call twice,” the SCAORA VP said. Furthermore, he questioned the motives of people behind such actions and termed it "unfortunate". According to advocate Mishra, in the first call he received, the callers stated that all Supreme Court judges must refrain from hearing the case regarding PM Modi's security breach.

“This is very unfortunate that people residing in India are blaming our systems and are making reckless allegations against our judges, who are they?: Manoj Mishra asked. “On what behest and purpose are they doing? My request is for the Centre and agencies to find out where the call is coming from,” the advocate told Republic. He further added that the members of the association are in plans to file complaints before the CJI.

Meanwhile, other senior advocates have also come out to slam the threat calls. Senior Advocate KK Manan said that the Supreme Court Advocates-on-record receiving threat calls over PM's security breach matter was a serious issue. “I would request National Investigation Agency to perform a preliminary inquiry into this matter and start probe without delay,” he said. The advocates said that the callers threatened to take severe action if they were not followed.

Entity Claims Responsibility For PM Modi's Security Breach

As per sources, the call contained a pre-recorded message by an unnamed organisation that claimed responsibility for blocking the PM's route on 5 January. It also warned the SC against hearing a plea seeking an independent inquiry into this matter citing that it was yet to provide "justice" to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Earlier, Republic TV had accessed a video of terror outfit Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announcing a reward of $1,00,000 to block PM Modi's rally. Moreover, a secret intelligence note sent by the Centre to the Punjab government too indicated that Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan terrorists wanted to target VIPs in a bid to revive militancy in Punjab. Confirming that top advocates indeed received such a call, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani stressed that the threat cannot be taken lightly.

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to postpone the Ferozepur rally on 5 January his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The sequence of events happened after the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.