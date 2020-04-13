Supreme Court Upholds MP Guv's Decision To Order Floor Test That Ended Kamal Nath's Govt

The Supreme Court in a judgment on Monday upheld the Madhya Pradesh Governor's decision of ordering a floor test in the state Assembly last month, where massive political drama had taken place with the Kamal Nath-led Congress slipping below the majority mark and then falling.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Ajay Rastogi passed a verdict in the matter in a 68-page judgment on the powers of the Governor. The top court deemed the floor test necessary as the Congress-led government in MP had lost the majority. "Have given a detailed judgment on Constitutional law and powers of Governor," Justice DY Chandrachud said.

Read: Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 Cases Rise To 572; Death Toll Touches 44

Read: COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh's Tally Soars To 562 As State Grapples Without A Health Minister

Previously, the Supreme Court, on March 19 led by a two-judge comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta had observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened amid the COVID-19 scare and Section 144 being imposed for the sole purpose of holding a floor test. This order was given after the BJP reached the apex court seeking an immediate floor test. Soon after, Chief Minister Kamal Nath tendered his resignation.

BJP leader and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had later taken oath as the new state Chief Minister. The political upheaval took place after 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation leaving with former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who then joined the BJP.

Read: Jyotiraditya Scindia Hails SC's MP Floor Test Order As Kamal Nath Mulls 'legal Options'

Read: Madhya Pradesh HRC Writes To State Secy As 32 State Health Officials Test COVID Positive

(With Agency Inputs)