Supreme Court Orders 'no Precipitative Steps' By UP Police Against Zubair Until July 20

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Uttar Pradesh Police to not take any precipitative action against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in five First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him in the state till July 20.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Boppana on Monday heard Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's petition seeking to quash six FIRs filed against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

During the hearing, advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Zubair, said that as soon as the apex court granted relief to Alt News co-founder in the Sitapur case, new cases were registered.

SC says 'vicious cycle' of action in Zubair case

The bench observed that there has been a "vicious cycle" of action against Zubair after he was granted bail in one case. "What seems to be happening is when he is granted bail in one another case is listed against him," the SC said.

"We direct the case to be listed on July 20. In the meantime, we direct no precipitate action shall be taken against the petitioner in 5 FIRs without the leater of the court," the bench said.

Earlier in the day, advocate Vrinda Grover said that there is a threat to Zubair's life and sought an urgent hearing. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana took note of the submissions that Zubair has been facing a slew of FIRs and his plea needed an urgent hearing.

The petition challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate six cases. The plea stated that all six FIRs filed in Uttar Pradesh have been shifted to SIT for probe are the subject matter of the FIR, which is being investigated by the Delhi Police special cell.

FIRs have been lodged against Alt news co-founder in Ghaziabad, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras and Muzaffarnagar districts on charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiments, disrespecting Hindu gods, making sarcastic remarks on news anchors and inflammatory posts.