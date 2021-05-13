Supreme Court Permits Use Of House Arrest In 'appropriate Cases' Under Section 167

In a landmark verdict on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that courts can order house arrest of accused persons under Section 167 of the CrPC in appropriate cases. Section 167 deals with the procedure to be followed in case of an arrested person if the probe exceeds 24 hours. A division bench of Justices UU Lalit and KM Joseph was hearing a plea by Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case accused Gautam Navlakha who had challenged the Bombay High Court's order denying him bail. The activist had pressed for default bail claiming that the NIA did not file its chargesheet within the stipulated period of 90 days as per the CrPC.

Moreover, he raised the contention that the period for which he was confined under house arrest should be counted as a part of the judicial custody. Kept under house arrest between August 28 and October 1 in 2018, he surrendered before the NIA on April 14, 2020. At present, he is lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail. Maintaining that the house arrest, in this case, was not ordered under Section 167, the bench dismissed Navlakha's appeal. However, it held that the courts resort to house arrest depending on factors such as age, health condition, the antecedents of the accused and the nature of the crime. At the same time, the apex court affirmed that only the legislature should decide on whether this can be extended to convicted persons.

The court observed, "We observe that under Section 167 in appropriate cases it will be open to courts to order house arrest. As to its employment, without being exhaustive, we may indicate criteria like age, health condition and the antecedents of the accused, the nature of the crime, the need for other forms of custody and the ability to enforce the terms of the house arrest". He added, "As regards post-conviction cases we would leave it open to the legislature to ponder over its employment."

The Bhima Koregaon- Elgar Parishad case

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. The Pune Police accused activists such as Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, P Varavara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, etc. of having links with the Maoists and organising the Elgar Parishad event, which allegedly incited the violence. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA. While 21 persons have been chargesheeted, a total of 16 accused have been arrested by the NIA so far.