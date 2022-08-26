Supreme Court Refers Plea Challenging Freebies To 3-judge Bench; Flags Complexity Of Issue

In a key development on Friday, the Supreme Court referred the petition challenging freebies to a three-judge bench after taking into account the complexity of the issue. A bench headed by CJI NV Ramana was hearing the writ petition filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay. The petitioner sought a direction to seize the symbol or deregister a political party that promises or distributes "irrational freebies" before elections. To begin with, the CJI made it clear that the true power in an electoral democracy lies with the electorate which judges political parties and candidates.

However, the SC held, "The issues raised by parties require an extensive hearing. Certain preliminary hearings need to be determined, such as what is the scope of judicial intervention, whether the appointment of the expert body by the court serves any purpose". The matter will be taken up for hearing after 4 weeks.

Hailing the landmark order by the SC, Ashwini Upadhyay opined, "The SC said that it is necessary to maintain a balance between the economy and welfare schemes. There is a need to differentiate between welfare schemes and freebies. The SC will reconsider the 2013 SC verdict in which it said that the promises in the manifesto don't amount to a corrupt practice. Because we said that if it is a corrupt practice to distribute Rs.2000 before the election, it is also a corrupt practice to promise Rs.2000 in the manifesto."

He added, "The matter will be heard after 4 weeks, i.e in September. The larger bench will first decide the extent of judicial intervention. It will also decide the role of others, the difference between freebies and welfare schemes and what can be done for economic impact assessment. The SC's larger bench will also decide what is the composition of the committee."

'Voter has right to make informed choice'

During the hearings, the Supreme Court had observed that the idea of de-recognizing political parties for making promises to give irrational freebies was “undemocratic”. However, it did consider forming a committee to prepare a white paper on this issue and if an all-party meeting can be called. On August 23, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that the voters have a right to make an informed choice.