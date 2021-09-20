Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Re-opening Of Schools Amid COVID

The Supreme Court on Monday, September 20, refused to entertain a class 12 students' petition seeking directions to the Centre and States to take a speedy decision regarding re-opening of schools and offline classes. A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud stated that the respective state government can only take decisions concerning the reopening of schools for physical teaching.

Asking the petitioner's advocate Ravi Prakash Mehrotra, to withdraw the plea, the Bench stated, "Complexities of the matter is such that we will have to leave it to the governments. Supreme Court can't take over governance. Let governments take these decisions".

'States to decide re-opening of schools'

Clarifying why the court cannot decide on the school reopening status, Justice Chandrachud said, "We do not have scientific data nor knowledge of COVID-19 incidence in the country. The governments are wary of exposing children to possible infection. We cannot be running the administration of governance and decide these issues".

Further stating the Bench is unaware of the COVID-19 situation in various states, Justice Chandrachud stated that children need to return to schools and attend offline classes but, it will be decided by the respective states. The top court added that governments have taken a decision for the phased reopening of schools and these are plans that should be left to the government.

Justice Chandrachud told advocate Ravi Prakash Mehrotra, "Courts have to be very careful. There is no data. Schools were opened abroad also, we know what happened. We don't want to name. Children have also to be vaccinated. You may withdraw this petition".

While, Briefing on the consequences of prolonged school closure, Advocate Mehrotra said the mid-day meals, and mental health of the students, have been disturbed.

Impact of COVID-19 on school children

A class XII student from Delhi, Amar Prem Prakash, had raised the issue concerning the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the mental health of students as they experience deprivation and ill-effects, both psychological and actual with physical schooling being restricted. The petitioner has stated that he is upset with both the Central and state governments not deciding on the re-opening of schools and resumption of physical classes with adequate safeguards.

The plea stated, "If public places can re-open for people who may or may not have been vaccinated, regulated by COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, it merits serious consideration that schools and educational institutions must be given priority in re-opening".

The petition further said, "A holistic and considered decision with regard to re-opening of the schools will not only end the uncertainty and speculation in this regard but also assuage the sentiments of the students' community in the country".

It has sought a hybrid model of schooling in the States where an option of offline and online classes is given and students can choose according to their convienece.

