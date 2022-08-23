Supreme Court Reprimands Baba Ramdev Over 'misleading Ads' & For Deriding Allopathy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded Yoga guru Baba Ramdev for deriding other medicine systems, especially allopathy, and claiming through misleading advertisements that the Ayurveda system practised by him can cure incurable diseases.

Notably, the Supreme Court was hearing a plea on Tuesday filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the COVID-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine. After hearing advocate Prabhas Bajaj for IMA, a bench headed by CJI NV Ramana said, "We respect Ramdev popularising Yoga, but he has no business to deride other systems". The apex court further added that Baba Ramdev must exercise restraint in abusing other medical systems.

"How can Ramdev and Patanjali allege through advertisements in newspapers and TV channels that allopathic doctors are killers? What is this? It is better the Centre restrains him," an SC bench of CJI NV Ramana and Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar told Solicitor General.

The SC bench issued notice to the Union Government, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Advertising Standards Council of India, Central Consumer Protection Authority of India and Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Limited in connection with the plea filed by the IMA in the apex court.

This comes following the Delhi HC hearing the matter on August 17, after several doctors' associations moved to the High Court last year, alleging that Baba Ramdev was misleading and misrepresenting to the public at large that allopathy was responsible for the deaths of several people infected by COVID-19 while claiming that 'Coronil', the product of Patanjali, was a cure for the virus. Notably, the plea alleged that the misinformation campaign was nothing but an advertisement and marketing strategy to boost the sales of the product sold by Ramdev.