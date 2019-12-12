Supreme Court Orders 3-member Panel To Probe Hyderabad Encounter; Gives 6 Month Deadline

In a massive development, the Supreme Court bench led by CJI S A Bobde on Thursday has ordered a 3-member panel headed by retired SC judge V S Sipurkar to probe into the encounter by the Cyberabad police of the accused in the Disha rape case. The other members of the panel include a former Bombay HC judge and a former CBI director. Furthermore, the Supreme Court has given the panel a deadline of 6 months to file a report of their findings.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has argued that there was no doubt about whether the accused had committed the crime adding that stones were thrown and fired at the police by the accused when they went to the crime scene. The Telangana government, represented by Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi has also argued that there is no need of a parallel probe into the encounter as there is a probe conducted by the Telangana government and NHRC. The Supreme Court had previously suggested that a retired SC judge be appointed to probe into the matter, stating the people deserve to know the truth.

The petition filed by advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav on Saturday demands an FIR, investigation, and action against the police personnel involved in the encounter which killed all four rape accused in the Disha gangrape case. The petitioners had claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters. Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court is hearing the plea alleging that it is a fake encounter.

The Telangana Police on Tuesday submitted its report to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team on the encounter. NHRC is probing the December 6 'encounter', in which the police gunned down all the four accused at Chatanpally near Shadnagar town. The bodies of the four accused in the veterinarian rape and murder case were shifted to Gandhi Hospital from Mahabubnagar Government Medical College on Tuesday after the Telangana High Court ordered to preserve their bodies till December 13.

Earlier on Friday, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar held a press briefing and shared the sequence of events that led to the killing of all the accused, at a press briefing at the encounter site. Police revealed how 10 police personnel had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's phone, wallet and power bank from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

Inspite of warning from the police to surrender, Sajjanar added that the accused refused and continued firing, resulting in their deaths. He revealed two police officers sustained injuries, but no bullet wounds. The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad.

