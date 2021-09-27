Supreme Court Says PIL Petitoners 'must Do Homework' & 'back Pleas With Data & Examples'

The Supreme Court on September 27 said that those filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) must do their homework and one must bear in mind they cannot ask for everything under the sun in a PIL. Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna, while dismissing a petition seeking directions on the implementation of the National Health Policy-2017, said the burden to show shortcoming in a matter of policy is on the PIL petitioner. According to the top court, a PIL should be backed with relevant data, indicated critical areas and collated examples.

PIL petitioner should back pleas with 'data and examples': Supreme Court

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna refused to entertain the aforementioned PIL which contained multiple other prayers including the livelihood of the dependants of COVID-19 victims, and asked the petitioner to file a fresh batch of pleas backed by examples, collated data.

At the outset, the bench said, "You see, the problem with these kinds of petitions is that you have too many prayers. If you seek just one prayer, we may deal with it, but you claim to seek everything under the sun."

'You must come with proper petition & proper prayers before court'

The petitioner cannot just leave everything to the court or the State and a PIL petitioner has to point out specific examples or data showing the shortcomings in the implementation of the policy, the Top Court added. Further, the bench said that a PIL petitioner must come with a proper petition and proper prayers before the court.

"We are willing to issue a notice in the matter and not dismissing it but you should show something with some data. We cannot issue an all India direction on the basis of one Ramesh of Andhra Pradesh. What is the source of information about him?" the bench added.

'PIL petitioner must do some homework'

In the PIL, the petitioner had attached data that shows that for non-filling of vacancies for doctors in government hospitals, people are compelled to transfer treatments to private hospitals. The bench said that besides a report of the National Health Mission giving data, there is nothing in the petition and the petitioner 'must do some homework'.

"You cannot just annex a report and expect the court to take charge. These are policy matters. You cannot just say implement the health policy. You cannot just simply say implement the budget of 2021. You have to specify the shortfall and indicate how there has been a failure in compliance. You are not bereft of the burden of pleadings just because this is a PIL," the top court noted.

Furthermore, the SC allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition and granted the liberty to file fresh pleas with specific data and areas.