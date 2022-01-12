Supreme Court Says Seeking Money For Construction Of Houses Is 'Dowry Demand'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 11, while hearing a dowry death case, said that seeking money for construction of a house is a 'dowry demand'. The court noted that the demand attracts offence under Section 304B of the Indian Penal Code, and restored conviction and sentence of a man and his father in a dowry death case. The court further said that the word 'Dowry' could be any demand made on a woman, whether in respect of a property or valuable security of any nature.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana was hearing a dowry case when it said Section 304-B was inserted in the IPC to combat the ‘social evil’ of dowry demand. The bench noted that the dowry demand has reached alarming proportions in the country. The apex court bench also comprising of Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli noted that in case of an ambiguity in the language used in the provision, the same ought to be construed strictly as that would amount to defeating the very object of the provision.

Any demand made on a woman falls under Dowry, says SC

"In the light of the provision (Dowry Act) that defines the word 'dowry' and takes in its ambit any kind of property or valuable security, in our opinion, the High Court fell into an error by holding that the demand of money for construction of a house cannot be treated as a dowry demand," the Justice Ramana bench said. The court stated that interpretation of a provision of law defeats the very intention of the legislature. It said that interpretations must promote the object sought to be achieved through the legislation meant to uproot a social evil like dowry demand.

"In this context the word 'Dowry' ought to be ascribed an expansive meaning so as to encompass any demand made on a woman, whether in respect of a property or a valuable security of any nature. When dealing with cases under Section 304-B IPC, a provision legislated to act as a deterrent in the society and curb the heinous crime of dowry demands, the shift in the approach of the courts ought to be from strict to liberal, from constricted to dilated," the bench said.

"Therefore, a push in the right direction is required to accomplish the task of eradicating this evil which has become deeply entrenched in our society," it added. The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Madhya Pradesh government against the High Court judgement which set aside conviction and sentence against the husband and father-in-law of a woman, who committed suicide at her matrimonial home. The case was charged under Sections 304-B (dowry death) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Accordingly, the judgment of conviction and sentence passed by the trial Court in respect of both the respondents under Section 304-B and Section 498-A IPC, is restored. However, the sentence imposed on them by the trial Court of RI for life is reduced to RI for seven years, which is the minimum sentence prescribed for an offence under Section 304-B IPC," the bench said.

Dowry a social evil, but change has to come from within society: Supreme Court

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had said that dowry is a social evil and there is no doubt about it but change has to come from within the society as to how a woman should be treated and how people should regard a woman who comes into the family. The apex court had referred to the plea on the issue to the law commission and said that there are restraints on the jurisdiction of this Court under Article 32 of the Constitution to craft remedies which essentially require legislative reforms.

A bench led by Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna, while disposing of the PIL had said, “A dialogue on considering what measures would support the existing legislation on the subject can be initiated. It is in this backdrop that we are of the view that it may be appropriate if the Law Commission of India considers the issue in all its perspectives. The petitioners are at liberty to submit a note of research and on all relevant aspects for the benefit of the Law Commission.”

Image: ANI/Representative/Unsplash