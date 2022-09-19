Supreme Court Seeks Compliance Report From Social Media Platforms On Child Pornography

As the widespread use of social media and online networking sites to inflict child abuse has resulted in a profusion of photographs and web pages in circulation, the Supreme Court has asked all social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter to file a compliance report in six weeks.

Along with this, the apex court has also sought a report from the central government. The Supreme Court has asked the central government to list the steps taken to stop child pornography and rape videos on their platform.

Notably, the central government will file a detailed report on the measures taken to stop child pornography and the uploading of rape videos on social media platforms.

Notably, some very disturbing developments are observed on social media platforms. Rampant abuse of social media to share morphed images of women and content related to revenge porn have often threatened the dignity of women.

According to sources, Facebook flagged a staggering 55.6 million pieces of content under “child nudity and sexual exploitation” in 2021. Facebook isn’t alone; Instagram, Youtube, Twitter, TikTok, Reddit, and Snapchat combined remove millions of posts and images that fall foul of community guidelines regarding child abuse.

Notably, the central government periodically blocks the websites containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) based on Interpol's worst list received through the national nodal agency for Interpol in India.