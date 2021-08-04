Supreme Court Seeks Reply From Central & State Govts On Pending Dues Of Sugarcane Farmers

The Supreme Court has asked for an answer from the Central Government and the State Government regarding the pending dues of the sugarcane farmers. This came after a former MP named Devappa Anna Shetti, along with four agriculturists and a senior advocate submitted a plea before the court. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) issued a notice asking for a response from the sugarcane growing states and Centre and scheduled the matter for a hearing in the next three weeks.

According to the petitioner, the state government and central government were supposed to pay their dues but have not cleared the amount and so far, and it has accumulated to become Rs 18,000 crore. The petitioner has also urged the court to intervene and devise a way out so that the price of sugarcane is paid on time, preventing excess accumulation of dues, and saving farmers from not getting the money for their hard work.

The Supreme Court seeks a response from the sugarcane growing states and Center

The former MP from the Hatkangle constituency informed the court that sugarcane growing states had failed to play their legal role. He further urged the apex court to direct both the state and central governments to clear dues and initiate payment to the sugarcane farmers.

"Due to the deteriorating conditions of sugar mills, their inability to pay cane dues, and the acts of omission and commission on the part of the respondent state governments, the Central government, and the concerned authorities, the petitioners are constrained to approach this Court to seek directions against the respondents, who have failed to comply with their statutory obligations to pay the dues of poor farmers as per the timelines stipulated under the Sugar (Control) Order, 1966," stated the petition.

The former parliamentarian highlighted a point, as his petition stated, that in a country like India, where 58% of the population is dependent on agriculture, not paying the dues to farmers is a cruel step towards poor farmers and is also against the law, under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The petitioner said in his plea, "On one hand, cane growers have not paid their dues for years, and on the other hand, they are being saddled with recovery notices for non-payment of their outstanding agricultural loan amounts. The pending dues of cane growers are running into thousands of crores of rupees due to unreasonable delays in payment by sugar mills/factories, which is causing serious social problems, causing social unrest among those who have no other source of income, and is the cause of the suicide of farmers. "

He urged the court to direct the Center and state governments to provide them with the details of the due payments and pay the amount, along with 15% interest, from 2018 to 2020.

(With ANI Inputs)