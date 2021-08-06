Following the death of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand in Dhanbad, the Supreme Court on Friday, August 6, termed the incidents of judges being threatened as "serious” and urged the states to file status reports on the security they are providing to the judicial officers. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant also issued notice to The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has taken over the investigation into the recent incident of the Jharkhand judge death case.

On July 31, the Jharkhand Government had recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the hit-and-run case of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand in Dhanbad. Following which the apex court was informed by the counsel appearing for Jharkhand that the probe into the July 28 incident has been handed over to the CBI.

Judges across the country are threatened

The bench told Attorney General K K Venugopal that there are several cases that involve gangsters and high-profile persons and there are instances of judges getting threats or abusive messages.

Stating that police od CBI is not helping the judiciary over complaints on judges receiving that calls, the bench said, “There is no freedom to the judges to even file a complaint".

The bench further informed, “We will hear the Jharkhand matter on Monday, August 9. We are issuing notice to the CBI".

Dhanbad Judge's death case

On Thursday, August 5, four teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Jharkhand to collect the documents from a local police station in the case related to the suspicious death of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand. The CBI has registered an FIR in the case following the Jharkhand High Court order of transferring the case to the investigative agency.

So far the Jharkhand Police, which had formed a Special Investigative Team (SIT) for probing the matter, has seized the auto which was allegedly used for the crime. It has also arrested two main accused, identified as Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma. The duo has confessed to the crime, said Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Ops).

Meanwhile, 17 others in the course of searches across 53 hotels in the state have been arrested while 243 old, listed criminals have been detained and interrogated on grounds of suspicion. Also, one sub-inspector, and one in charge of the Pathardih station who allegedly circulated the CCTV footage in which the auto is seen hitting the deceased Judge has been put under suspension, as per Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar.

(Image credit: ANI)