In a major development on Wednesday, the Supreme Court stayed the NDMC's anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri minutes after it commenced. After senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a plea before an SC bench seeking an urgent hearing of the petition challenging this action, CJI NV Ramana ordered status quo until Thursday when an appropriate bench will take up the matter. Arguing that an unconstitutional and illegal demolition has been ordered in Jahangirpuri, Dave alleged that the drive was preponed owing to the apprehension of the aggrieved parties mentioning the matter before the apex court.

Speaking to the media on this development, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh remarked, "We will follow the honourable Supreme Court's order. I will talk to my officers now, perhaps they might have received some communication. I will call the Commissioner and stop this drive."

The SC has clubbed this plea along with that of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind that moved the apex court against the demolition of houses and shops of persons suspected to be involved in criminal incidents such as violence without following any due process. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court also agreed to take up the matter for hearing at 2 pm after it was mentioned in the court. It asked Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma to be ready with instructions pertaining to the rationale for the demolition drive.

Anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

The NDMC commenced a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday. There is a heavy police presence in the area to provide security to the officials of the civic agency and senior police officers are personally present on the spot to focus on the law and order situation. The demolition drive assumes significance as it comes days after 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in this area.