Supreme Court Stays Gujarat HC Order Granting 2-week Furlough To Asaram's Son Narayan Sai

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a Gujarat High Court order that granted a two-week furlough to the rape convict Narayan Sai. He is the son of self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah gave notice to Narayan Sai on the plea of the Gujarat government, challenging the order of the single-judge bench of the High Court. The top court postponed the hearing regarding the matter until after the next two weeks.

On June 24, the single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court had granted furlough to Narayan Sai. Earlier, in December 2020, he was granted furlough by the High Court owing to the ill-health of his mother. On April 26, 2019, Narayan Sai was convicted under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (assault), 506-2 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) by a Surat court and sentenced to life imprisonment. Sai, also a self-styled godman, is serving a life sentence in a rape case filed by one of his and his father Asaram's former devotees. The sister of the victim had filed a rape complaint against Asaram.

Why was Narayan Sai convicted?

Narayan Sai was given life imprisonment punishment in a rape case filed against him by a former woman devotee in 2013. Narayan Sai was convicted by a Surat court. Not only was he given lifetime imprisonment, but Narayan Sai was also fined Rs 1 lakh. The remaining four convicts have also been sentenced to a 10-year jail each and will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. Part of Narayan Sai's group, Dharmishtha alias Ganga, Bhavna alias Jamuna and Pavan alias Hanuman were also punished for being part of a conspiracy. His driver Rajkumar alias Ramesh Malhotra was also held accountable and was punished under IPC Section 212 for harbouring an offender. Ganga and Jamuna were also accused of putting female devotees under illegal confinement and beating them on the orders of Narayan Sai. They were popularly called his "sadhikas". The two women were also accused of attempting to brainwash the victim into forcing to be in a relationship with Sai. Another accused, Hanuman, was charged for taking the victim to Sai’s room.

