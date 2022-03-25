Supreme Court Steps In To Decide Whether 'Nimbooz' Is Lemonade Or Fruit Juice

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to consider a petition whether the popular soft drink ‘Nimbooz' is lemonade or a fruit pulp or juice-based drink. The issue once settled will determine the exact amount of excise duty to be imposed on the product. The petition is set to be heard by a two-judge bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna, the apex court announced at the hearing on March 11. Moreover, the case pertaining to 'Nimbooz' has been going on since March 2015.

The petition has been filed by a company named Aradhana Foods which is seeking the popular product to be categorised as lemonade instead of its current status of 'fruit pulp or fruit juice-based drink'. The matter is expected to be heard in April. As it stands, the current categorisation is based on a decision by the Allahabad bench of Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in November last year.

In its decision, the bench of justices Dilip Gupta and P Venkata Subba Rao had previously categorised ‘Nimbooz' as a fruit juice-based drink, following which it came under tariff Item 2202 90 20 of the Central Excise Tariff. However, M/S Aradhana Foods has filed the petition and seeks to set aside that order. The company has argued that the drink must be categorised under CETH 2022 10 20 of the First Schedule to the Central Excise Tariff Act 1985.

Additionally, the company was asked to pay the duty from February 2009 to December 2013 as lemonade. The popular drink ‘Nimbooz' was launched in 2013 by PepsiCo and the drink was described as made of real lemon juice with no fizz. This led to a debate over its categorisation - whether it should be considered a lemonade or fruit juice/fruit pulp-based juice.

Image: Twitter/ANI