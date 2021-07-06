Supreme Court Tells Centre To Ensure People In Mental Health Homes Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India on Tuesday, July 6 directed the central government to ensure that all people in mental health homes receive COVID-19 vaccination at the earliest. The SC also took serious note of the Maharashtra government's shifting of mentally ill patients to beggar homes.

Directions by the SC

A bench of Justices, DY Chandrachud and MR Shah asked the Maharastra government to discontinue the practice saying that it goes against the provisions of the Mental Health Act. “Regarding other aspect of shifting of patients to beggar homes by Maharashtra government, we direct the state government to discontinue the practice immediately as it is against the spirit of the Act”, the bench said. The court, while hearing the petition filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal, said that the people in mental health homes cannot go out to get inculcated and states should vaccinate them all.

PIL

Gaurav Bansal who filed PIL said that around 10,000 people are fit to be discharged from mental institutions but are forced to live in hospitals due to social stigma. He further argued that Maharashtra is transferring mentally challenged people to beggar homes and claimed that few deaths have occurred due to such transfer. “It’s a very serious matter. Many people who are cured may not be accepted by their families. Tell the concerned authorities to be serious and ensure that the court’s order is complied with,” the bench said.

The court has asked states and union territories to remove disparities in figures submitted about people who have been cured but are still in mental health homes or who still need treatments.The bench also directed states and Union Territories to participate in the meeting of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment that will be held on July 12. The matter will be take up at the end of the month, the court said. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bansal raised the issue of the release of around 300 people from various mental institutions in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that they haven't been released despite being cured of their ailments.