Supreme Court To Hear Bikram Majithia’s Plea For Quashing FIRs In Drugs Case On April 21

On Monday, the Supreme Court posted a hearing for April 21 on a petition filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking the quashing of proceedings filed against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

After counsels requested an adjournment, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant announced that the case would be heard on April 21. On January 31, the Supreme Court awarded Majithia protection from arrest till February 23, in advance of the February 20 assembly elections, in which he will run as a SAD candidate in the Amritsar East assembly constituency. He had surrendered once the protection period had expired.

Cases were politically motivated, says Bikram Majithia

Majithia, a former state minister, claimed that the cases were politically motivated and that high-ranking police personnel had already investigated them. The SAD leader had previously said that charges were concocted and stemmed from Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's 'abuse of power'.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recreated the four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) examining the narcotics case against Majithia in his first orders to Punjab Police after taking office on March 20. The previous SIT consisted of three people. The SIT was created to investigate charges against Majithia based on an FIR filed on December 20, 2021, under various provisions of the NDPS Act, as per ANI.

Bikram Singh Majithia forced to surrender in drug racket case

On being accused by Bikram Majithia of abuse of power, Channi had claimed that anti-Punjab forces' wanted to disrupt the peace of the state and asserted that the state government would probe the Majithia angle in connection with the Ludhiana blasts too.

The Supreme Court had instructed the SIT not to arrest the SAD leader until February 23, allowing him to finish his election duties. Following that, the Supreme Court ordered the 41-year-old SAD leader to surrender before the trial court before February 23, only days before the election.

Bikram Singh Majithia booked under NDPS Sections

Over charges of his purported involvement in a drug racket in Punjab, Majithia has been charged under relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Harpreet Singh Sidhu, the head of the anti-drug special task team, filed a report before the Punjab and Haryana High Court three years ago in 2018. However, ADGP Harpreet Sidhu only filed the FIR a few weeks ago.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI