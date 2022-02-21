Supreme Court To Hear Review Petition In Tata Sons Vs Cyrus Mistry Case On March 9

The Supreme Court will hear the review petition of Shapoorji Pallonji Group against the ouster of Cyrus Mistry on March 9, 2022. Last year, the apex court had dismissed the appeals of Mistry and upheld his removal as the Chairman of the $100 billion salt-to-software conglomerates in 2016. He was replaced as chairman in less than four years after taking charge.

The court in a two to one majority agreed to hear and review the plea against March 2021 ruling which set aside the NCLAT ruling to reinstate Cyrus as executive chairman. The plea would be heard by a three-judge bench.

On March 26, 2021, the court had pronounced its judgement on the cross-appeals filed by Cyrus Investments and Tata Sons against the 2019 National Law Tribunal (NLT) order to reinstate Mistry as chairman. During the hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, including Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said that the firm had the right to oust Cyrus Mistry as chairman while answering all other legal questions in favour of Tata Sons.

"We find all the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants, Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and Shapoorji Pallonji group is liable to be dismissed," the bench said.

The bench had also dismissed the Shapoorji Pallonji group's petition for fair compensation of their equity shares in Tata Sons. It had said that the value of the equity shares will depend on the valuation of Tata Sons' equities and the court would not get into determining the fair value.

Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 but was removed four years later. Tata Sons had told the apex court that it was not a 'two-group company' and there was no 'quasi-partnership' between it and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd.

Image: PTI