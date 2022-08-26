Supreme Court To Live-stream Proceedings For First Time On NV Ramana's Last Day As CJI

In a first, the Supreme Court will live-stream the proceedings of the ceremonial bench of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana today, August 26.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Friday, August 26, announced it will live-stream the proceedings of the ceremonial bench consisting of CJI NV Ramana, CJI-designate Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Hima Kohli.

"On the eve of laying down the office of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Hon’ble Chief Justice's Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on August 26, 2022, 10:30 A.M. onwards shall be live-streamed through the NIC’ Webcast portal," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

This is a major development because it is the first time that Supreme Court proceedings will be live streamed, since a 2018 ruling that, in principle, approved it.

Notably, according to tradition, on the final working day, the departing Chief Justice of India sits on the same bench as the new Chief Justice of India. It is pertinent to mention that today marks the last day of CJI NV Ramana in the office as CJI-designate Justice UU Lalit will assume charge on August 27 as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

'Freebies' verdict expected today

On August 26, the Supreme Court will pass an order in the plea seeking to prevent political parties from promising "freebies" before elections. The Supreme Court is hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, which opposes the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections and seeks the Election Commission to invoke its powers to freeze their election symbols and cancel their registration. Besides AAP and DMK, Congress and YSRCP have also intervened as parties in the proceedings.