Supreme Court To Pass Key Order On Resolving Impasse Over Farm Laws On January 12

The Supreme Court will pass an interim order on the pleas challenging the farm laws and those seeking the removal of protesters from the Delhi borders on Tuesday. The three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian asked the SC registry to list the matter for orders on January 12. It is likely that the apex court will rule on whether the implementation of the agrarian laws should be kept on hold during the negotiation period and might spell out the composition of a committee to examine the legislation threadbare.

Hearing in SC

Earlier in the day, the SC expressed disappointment with the Centre's handling of the farmers' stir and questioned the consultative process followed before enacting the laws. Taking note of the fact that some protesters are committing suicide, the CJI asked the Centre on who should be held responsible if bloodshed takes place. While Attorney General KK Venugopal argued that courts cannot stay legislation, the CJI referred to the recent three-judge bench order which stayed the implementation of a 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to the Maratha community.

During the hearing, the CJI asked advocate HS Phoolka to convince the old people and the women among the protesters to return to their villages. However, Phoolka stressed that these people have joined the stir on their own. Though the bench refused to restrain the peaceful protest by farmers, it hinted at changing the site of the protest. When the Attorney General requested the top court to not any order in hurry, the CJI retorted that the bench had already given a very long rope to the Union government.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

