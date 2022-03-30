Supreme Court To Resume Full Physical Hearing Of Cases From April 4: CJI NV Ramana

Ditching the two-year-long hybrid mode of hearing, on Wednesday Chief Justice of India NV Ramana informed that the Supreme Court will resume physical hearings from Monday, April 4. The directions come to the fore as the supreme judicial body had resorted to the virtual model of hearing with the onset of COVID-19 protocols and curbs. At present, the Supreme Court has allowed hearing matters physically on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while Monday, Friday and Saturday are in virtual mode. Notably, CJI NV Ramana stated that advocates who require a virtual hearing shall be allowed on the basis of approved requests only. Also, the days allotted for the virtual form of hearing are Monday and Friday.

The Top Court switched to the virtual mode during the inception of the COVID-19 outbreak across the country in March 2020, prior to the nationwide lockdown. It was in October 2021 that the apex court partially resumed the physical form of hearing after the country witnessed three prominent waves of the pandemic. The Bar authorities even laid out standard operating procedures (SOP) to allot matters listed o day of the week.

On January 2, 2022, the Supreme Court announced that it was switching to the virtual system of hearings from January 3 for the following two weeks, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. In its circular dated January 2, 2022, the top court noted that all physical hearings (with hybrid option) before the court will remain suspended for the present. From January 3, all hearings will be conducted virtually for a period of two weeks amid the Omicron scare.

SC's hybrid hearing system

In August, the SC had allowed hybrid (physical and virtual) hearings for interested lawyers/litigants. As per the SOP, three lawyers per party were allowed to appear before a bench. The entry into the high-security zone of the Court was allowed by way of respective proximity cards that have been issued to advocates practising in the apex court. Each party involved was told to have one clerk for carrying the files, books, and law journals to the court. Moreover, the SOP also stated that the judge presiding in a courtroom could independently decide to conduct a certain case through video/teleconferencing/hybrid mode if he/she felt the number of lawyers was exceeding the working capacity of the courtroom and as per COVID-19 norms.

