Supreme Court Transfers All Petitions Challenging Agnipath Scheme To Delhi High Court

In a big development, Supreme Court transferred the petitions challenging the Agnipath scheme to the Delhi High Court where such pleas are already pending. An SC bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing three separate pleas against this military recruitment scheme. Maintaining that multiplicity of petitions on the subject will not be desirable or proper and it will better to consolidate all cases, the bench observed that it will benefit from the reasoning of the Delhi HC. However, petitioner ML Sharma urged the apex court to directly hear the matter citing the need for quick justice.

Responding to him in a lighter vein, Justice Chandrachud said, "Mr. ML Sharma, you are not an applicant or an Agniveer. You may be a Veer but not an Agniveer". Meanwhile, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan argued that the recruitments of 2019 where only appointment letter remains to be issued cannot be stopped in view of the Agnipath scheme. Finally, the SC held, "We are of the view that the three writ petitions instituted before this court should be transferred to the Delhi HC and renumbered as petitions under Article 226".

The bench added, "There are also pleas in Kerala, UK, Punjab and Haryana, Patna and Uttarakhand, It would be apt to direct that copy of this order be placed in each of the HCs. The high courts shall furnish an option to the petitioners to either have their pleas transferred to Delhi HC. Or the High Courts shall keep the petitions pending and with liberty to the petitioner to move the Delhi HC and intervene in similar proceedings".

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years. Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Similarly, the Defence Ministry cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.