Supreme Court Turns Down PIL Seeking To Declare Hockey As India's National Game

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Public Interest Litigation (PIL) submitted to declare Hockey as India's National Game. Citing Mary Kom's example, the bench comprising Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Bela Trivedi said 'there should be a drive within people' and that people need to rise above the adversities. The PIL was submitted by Advocate Vishal Tiwari who said that till now Hockey has not been officially declared as National Sports'.

The petitioner questioned that if India can have a national animal why not national sports. However, the advocate withdrew his PIL after the bench of justice asked Advocate Tiwari to either withdraw his PIL or it would be dismissed. Apart from Hockey, the petitioner has also requested the Centre and other Sports authorities of India to uplift sports other than cricket through financial and other help including training facilities. Additionally, the petitioner highlighted India's achievements in Hockey in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Indian Hockey Team's performance at Tokyo Olympics

Highlighting the Indian Men's Hockey Team's performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020, the petitioner argued that the team won the medal after 41 years of wait despite dominating the game for so many years. The advocate further alleged that sports bodies in India are not focusing upon Hockey with a 'lack of initiatives'.

"The game of hockey, which has been a true pride of India, has lost its popularity with no initiatives and support from the UOI (Union of India)," he siad.

India men's hockey team created History by defeating Germany in the Bronze match of the Tokyo Olympics August 5. India won the match with 5-4 courtesy goals from Simranjeeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and skipper Harmanpreet Singh. The entire country celebrated the win with several rewards and recognition announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and state Governments. Importantly, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award was renamed with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award following the great performance by the Indian Hockey Team.

The Indian women's hockey team failed to clinch a medal however they also created History and set the bar too high by reaching the semi-finals.