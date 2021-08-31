Supreme Court Turns Down Rape Convict Asaram Bapu's Plea Seeking Bail On Medal Grounds

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday turned down rape convict Asaram Bapu's plea seeking interim bail on medical health grounds. Rape-convict Asaram Bapu, who is serving life imprisonment, had filed an application in the Supreme Court of India seeking bail for 6 weeks. Asaram's application demanded a 6-week bail for his Ayurvedic treatment. However, the apex court turned down his plea.

Notably, Asaram Bapu has knocked the Supreme Court's doors multiple times. Earlier in June, the self-styled godman challenged the Rajasthan High Court’s order which had dismissed his plea seeking bail on medical grounds. However, the apex court turned down the bail plea.

After testing positive for COVID in the Jodhpur Central Jail, Asaram was eventually shifted to AIIMS' Jodhpur following which he moved to Rajasthan High Court seeking interim bail on medical grounds

Appearing for Asaram, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra had submitted that his client’s medical condition was allegedly dire and required holistic medical treatment. Asserting that the convict was bleeding profusely after being given blood thinners while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Luthra expressed a desire that the former should be admitted to the Prakash Deep Institute of Ayurveda.

However, the Rajasthan High Court rejected the plea and stated, "The court is cognizant of the fact that whenever the convict has been taken out from prison, even for attending the dates of hearing during trial, his followers would form huge congregations, creating law and order situations, and currently, the risk of spread of COVID-19 is imminent.”

Asaram rape case and his conviction

Asaram was taken into custody in August 2013 on charges of raping a teenage student at his ashram. He was subsequently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. The charge sheet in the case that was filed against him and the four others in November 2013 alleged blackmail in exchange for sexual favours. Following his arrest, a number of key witnesses were either attacked or went missing. The self-styled godman's personal aide was shot dead in 2014 while another associate was killed in 2014. The self-styled godman was finally convicted in April 2018 under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO. In April 2019, a Gujarat court convicted Narayan Sai, his son, in another rape case.

(Image Credits: PTI/Unsplash)