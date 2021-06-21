Supreme Court Vacation Bench Reserves Judgement On Ex-gratia To COVID-19 Victims' Kin Case

The Supreme Court's vacation bench on Monday reserved its judgment on petitions seeking direction to authorities concerned, to provide ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the family of COVID-19 victims. The Court completed the hearing in the case and reserved the verdict. The Union Government of India on Sunday told the Supreme Court that payment of 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of all deceased persons due to COVID-19, is beyond the financial capabilities of India's health expenditure.

The apex court, on May 24 had asked for the Centre's reply after hearing petitions seeking direction to provide ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to the family members of those who have succumbed to COVID-19, as per the Home Ministry's letter in view of Section 12 of The Disaster Management Act, 2005. The petitioners at that time had said that keeping in view the spread of the COVID-19 virus in India and the declaration of COVID- 19 as a pandemic by World Health Organization (WHO), by way of special onetime dispensation; it has been decided to treat it as notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Centre denied to pay 4 lakh Ex-gratia To COVID Deceased's Kin

Following Court's order, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the top court that disaster management law mandating compensation applies only to natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods etc. MHA, in its affidavit also pointed out to stretched finances of both state and Central govt due to the pandemic. India has seen 3,86,713 deaths due to COVID to date, as per govt data.

Other relief announced by Centre

PM Modi earlier announced the opening of fixed deposits in the names of nearly 1700 children who lost both parents due to COVID-19 through the PM-CARES fund, creating a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each of them when he or she reaches 18 years of age. Moreover, the Centre will provide admission to children under 10 years to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar as per Right to Education act. Similarly, for higher studies, students will be assisted in obtaining an education loan for Professional courses / Higher Education in India as per the existing Education Loan norms.

(Inputs from ANI)