Surat Mayor Hemali Boghvala Flees As Protest Over Lack Of Basic Facilities Escalates

Surat Mayor Hemali Boghvala faced a major protest by angry citizens of the city on Tuesday. Residents frustrated over the dire lack of basic facilities in the Purna locality confronted Mayor Hemali Boghvala. The residents had gathered in the area to register their protest and demand answers over lack of basic facilities in the area. However, the confrontation escalated to a point that the mayor had to run away from the rear exit. She exited the scene on a bike belonging to her personal assistant.

The issue has not been resolved yet as the residents await for authorities to act.

However, this is not first such controversy surrounding Surat Mayor Boghvala. On August 10, college and university students from the Parvat Patia area staged a dharma at the bus stop raising a demand for more buses. The students demanded the top officials to come on the spot and address their concern. Hemali Boghvala along with the officials of the municipal corporation had to reach the spot and assure the students of new bus routes.

