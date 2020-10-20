Sushant Case: Dr Swamy Cites '7 Failures Observed By Dr Gupta's Committee On Post Mortem'

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a review in Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS report by Dr. Sudhir Gupta's team. Dr. Swamy in his letter demanded that the Medical Board of Health Ministry should scrutinize the AIIMS report on the post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, Dr. Swamy said, "In this particular case, Dr. Gupta's committee has highlighted seven failures in the conduct of the post-mortem and yet he has come to the conclusion that it is a suicide. The review is necessary as Dr. Gupta has not given any report to his seniors in the health ministry and sent it directly to the CBI."

Dr. Swamy said that the special committee also disregarded the main guidelines of the 2001 report prepared for the National Commission for Human Rights by former Supreme Court judge Mr. Ramaswamy. Dr Swamy has alleged that, "Review will say that the lapses are serious and therefore they can't be ruled out. That is why the conclusive report filed by AIIMS is wrong."

Read full letter

On SSR death Issue, Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 writes to @narendramodi @PMOIndia letter asking that a Medical Board of Health Ministry to scrutinise the AIIMS report on the post-mortem pic.twitter.com/i0wHhBY6BQ — Jagdish Shetty (@jagdishshetty) October 20, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Swamy had approached PM Modi in July this year as well and alleged in his letter that the actor's death was a case of murder and not suicide. "I think in the larger national interest, your intervention is required and I request you to take necessary steps to ensure that a comprehensive investigation as suggested above is carried out in the larger national -- social, political and security interests," Swamy had written to PM Modi in July.

SSR case update

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has also written to the Central Bureau of Investigation, seeking a fresh forensic to probe the death, after the controversial U-turn of Dr. Sudhir Gupta. The doctor, who heads the panel of AIIMS Hospital that submitted the forensic report to the CBI, came under flak for allegedly ruling out suicide, after initially claiming that it was ‘forensically unsuitable’ for examination. The CBI also clarified that the investigation was not done, amid recent ‘speculative reports’ claiming that they had arrived at a conclusion.

READ: Smita Parikh shares throwback picture of Sushant Singh, calls it 'beautiful memories'

READ: Sushant's choreographer-friend Ganesh fumes, 'Don't want to work with these B'wood stars'