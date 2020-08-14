Sushant Case: ED Sends Two Letters To Mumbai Police Seeking Probe Details, No Response Yet

The Enforcement Directorate has written to the Mumbai Police, seeking details of the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The investigating agency has sought details of the electronic and documentary evidence of the case. However, the Mumbai Police has still not responded to the request.

ED writes to Mumbai Police on Sushant case

ED has asked the duplicate statement copies from Mumbai Police, apart from all the digital evidence gathered, including the data dump of the laptop and iPad, call details, bank statements, and other details. They have written two letters to the force, though it has gone unanswered till now.

Previously, the Bihar Police that had arrived in Mumbai to probe the First Information Report they registered on Sushant’s father KK Singh’s complaint, had also alleged non-co-operation from Mumbai Police.

The ED has been probing the money-laundering case linked to the FIR, after Sushant’s father accused Rhea Chakraborty and the others of embezzlement to the tune of Rs 15 crore, apart from abetment to suicide, among other charges.

The Enforcement Directorate has recorded the statements of Rhea, her father and brother, her CA, Sushant’s CA, manager Shruti Modi, flatmate Siddharth Pithani. The agency is currently examining the statements and another round of questioning will depend post-analysis. In the latest development, Sushant’s staff Rajat Mewati too was questioned on Friday.

The Mumbai Police has been involved in the investigating of the case since Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14. The officials recorded the statements of 56 persons, including Rhea, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra.

However, they have faced intense criticism for not registering an FIR yet, amid state home minister Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut vehemently opposing the CBI probe.

Meanwhile, the Centre in the Supreme Court supported a CBI probe in the case, as replies were filed by Rhea, Sushant’s family, Bihar government in Rhea’s plea seeking a transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai.

