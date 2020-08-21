Sushant Death Case: Eyewitness Cites Mumbai Police's 'inaction'; Calls Out Sandip Ssingh

As the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's death intensifies, an eyewitness who had shown Rhea Chakraborty the body of Sushant Singh Rajput at the morgue at Cooper Hospital stated that he had written to the Bandra DGP, stating that he could help. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Eyewitness Surjeet Singh Rathore said that he met the police and highlighted his doubts about Sandeep Ssingh.

This comes at the backdrop of widespread claims miring the probe in controversy, ranging from not even filing an FIR till now to allegedly destroying evidence and even scuppering the probe under political pressure. Sandip Ssingh is likely to be questioned by the CBI in connection with the case. His unclear answers on Republic TV, Sushant’s family claiming that they did not know him, and the recent videos showing his conduct at the time of the arrival of the ambulances have all raised eyebrows.

"I had written to Bandra DGP Trimukhe in July 31 and I said that I wanted to meet him and discuss something. 2 days later I went and I said that I could help. I had doubts on Sandeep Singh cause this guy told me to get out. Sandip Ssingh is the mastermind. He was handling everything, as to who will come inside the hospital. Why was he doing that?," said Surjeet.

Eyewitness who showed Rhea the body of SSR opens up

Surjeet Singh Rathore is associated with the Karni Sena and happened to be present at the Cooper Hospital on June 15, the next day after Sushant’s death. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Rathore stated that he was asked by someone called Suraj Singh, to help SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in seeing the body. Though he agreed and showed her the body, he found it fishy when Rhea said ‘sorry, babu’ on seeing Sushant.

Apart from doubting Rhea's intentions, Rathore also found the behaviour of Sandip Ssingh suspicious, Rathore narrated, “He came with a big ambulance in which Sushant’s body was brought. Then another officer came, and we exchanged pleasantries and the documentation, etc was going on.

